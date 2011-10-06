LONDON The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2012 awarded two stars to a pub for the first time at its launch on Thursday.

Michelin gave the prestigious culinary award to the Hand and Flowers in Marlow, in the southern English county of Buckinghamshire. The pub was opened by Tom and Beth Kerridge in 2005 and received its first Michelin star the following year.

"This is a good news story for the British pub industry and confirms our view that pubs serving good food are the ones that continue to thrive," guide editor Rebecca Burr said in a statement. "In the 2012 guide we are delighted to have 13 pubs with Michelin stars."

The second restaurant to be promoted to two-star level in the 2012 edition of the guide is Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham.

The guide said Sat's cooking has always been original and creative and now focus has been added to the flair. It gained its first star in 2003.

This year's guide, published for the first time before Christmas, sees a wide geographical spread of new stars, stretching from the Driftwood Hotel in Portscatho, Cornwall to Glenapp Castle in Ballantrae, Scotland.

There are three new stars in Scotland, one in Wales and four in London, which include Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. There are also three new pubs with one star.

The guide also highlights restaurants that represent value for money, awarding its Bib Gourmand accolade to a further 28 restaurants, offering good cooking at moderate prices.

"Our readers have told us how much they enjoy these places so we are very pleased that our inspectors have found so many new ones, particularly in London," Burr said.

Michelin also launched a London guide on Thursday, which covers London's restaurants, with additional photographs and information on all starred establishments and includes a selection of London hotels, across all categories.

