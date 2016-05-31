NEW YORK Global restaurant rater Michelin said on Tuesday it will publish a guide on eateries in Washington in October, in addition to ones on New York, San Francisco and Chicago.

The premier edition of the restaurant guide for the U.S. capital with its coveted stars for chefs and restaurateurs will cover establishments within its boundaries exclusively with subsequent editions covering the greater metropolitan area, Michelin said.

“Washington is one of the great cosmopolitan cities in the world, with a unique and storied past that includes, among so many other things, a rich culinary tradition that continues to evolve in exciting new directions,” Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin guides, said in a statement.

