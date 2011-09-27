A sunflower field is seen along the way to Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

AMSTERDAM A large sunflower seed crop this year has pushed prices lower and made it an attractive substitute for rape seed, which is largely used to produce biodiesel in the European Union and has seen a drop in production, analysts said.

German-based analyst Oil World has said it sees global 2011/12 sunflower seed output at a record 37.1 million tonnes, 11 percent up from the 33.3 million tonnes in 2010/11.

Prices of all vegetable oils have come down in recent months on concerns about a global economic downturn. However, prices of sun oil and palm oil have been further pressured by good supply prospects this year.

"Sunflower seed is likely to offset a large part of the decline in EU rapeseed supplies and crushing," Oil World said in its September monthly issue.

Poor weather, meanwhile, cut production of rapeseed, in Germany, Europe's largest producer, this year and has reduced sowing for the 2012 harvest.

Due to tight supply, the price of sun oil in Europe is currently $50 a tonne lower than the price of rape oil. That is a reversal from May, when the price of sun oil was $100 a tonne higher than the rape oil price.

Sun oil prices in Europe fell nearly 6 percent in a week to$1,210 a tonne on Tuesday, compared with $1,285 a tonne one week earlier.

In the same period, rape oil prices fell 2 percent to 935 euros ($1,259) a tonne from 955 euros ($1,286) a tonne.

"If prices as well as crush margins are sufficiently attractive, we can see even higher sunflower seed imports to Pakistan or the European Union," Oil World said.

It estimates that global exports of sunflower seed, led by Russia and Ukraine, will approach 2.6 million tonnes in the year from October 2011 to September 2012 compared with 1.7 million tonnes in 2010/11.

Sun oil typically is used mostly in cooking because of its high price. "But if the price remains low, it will create additional demand," one trader said.

Dorab Mistry, an analyst with India's Godrej Industries, said Black Sea sun oil is expected to keep up the pressure on soybean oil prices as well.

"At least until January 2012, sun oil will trade at a discount to soybean oil," he said.

"If, however, there is the slightest problem with rainfall in Argentina, sun oil will jump to a premium once again." ($1 = 0.742 Euros)

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, editing by Jane Baird)