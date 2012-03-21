Safeway Inc and Supervalu Inc, the Nos. 2 and 3 supermarket chains, said on Wednesday they would halt buying ammonia-treated beef critics have dubbed "pink slime."

Here are some facts about the product formally known as lean, finely textured beef.

++ The product is made from beef trimmings, the pieces of meat that result when carcasses are split into steaks, roasts and other cuts.

++ South Dakota's Beef Products Inc, the top producer of the textured beef, uses a 20-year-old process that includes heating the trimmings to soften the fat, and then spinning them in a centrifuge to separate out the textured meat.

++ A puff of ammonium hydroxide, an ammonia and water mix, is used to kill bacteria. It is used in other food processes, including as a leaven in baking.

++ The product is at least 95 percent lean beef. About 800 million pounds is produced a year.

++ Critics including food safety activists and British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver contend that the trimmings are fit only to be used for pet food and oils.

++ McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest fast-food company, stopped using the product last year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said last week school districts could opt out of using it in their lunch programs.

++ The USDA calls the product safe and nutritious. The American Meat Institute, an industry group, says that using trimmings makes sense as demand for protein rises.

++ Linda Golodner, a former president of the National Consumers League, says the product is wholesome and prevented outbreaks of such pathogens as e. coli.

Sources: American Meat Institute, USDA, Reuters reports

(Compiled by Ian Simpson; Edited by Greg McCune)