CHICAGO The first blizzard of the season has dumped as much as 15 inches of snow in the southern Plains, disrupting beef production, and halting business in the cash cattle markets.

As the storm waned on Tuesday, crews were out clearing roads but icy conditions are likely to keep the movement of cattle slow, limiting supplies to meat packers.

Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ended lower as the market shrugged off the storm. The previous day, cattle futures rose the daily limit in a knee-jerk reaction.

The storm was a boon to the hard red winter wheat crop in southern Plains states like Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma that had suffered from a near year-long drought that had dimmed crop prospects in the world's No 1 wheat exporter.

The three states also account for nearly half of the cattle traded in the United States, and movement of cattle slowed in parts of the region due to icy roads.

Three to 15 inches of snow fell in southeastern Colorado, western Kansas down through the Texas panhandle late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Many roads were closed due to the storm, effectively halting the flow of live cattle to some meat plants.

"There were no bids or offers," said a feedlot manager in northern Texas. "We're clearing out snow."

Rail shipments of soymeal feed was also slowed by the storm as train operators reduced speed to avoid breakdown.

"It's having some effect on people trying to get their product but it is having no effect whatsoever on prices," said a feed trader, who declined to be named.

TYSON CANCELS MORNING SHIFTS AT TWO PLANS

Tyson Foods Inc., the largest U.S. meat processor, said it had canceled the first shift at its beef plants in Amarillo, Texas, and Finney County, Kansas.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the company expected the second shifts to run on schedule.

"We called off first-shift operations at two plants due to the snowfall, which made travel difficult. In some cases, roads were closed," Mickelson said. "There have been reports of up to a foot of snow in some parts of southwest Kansas."

Mickelson declined to say how much beef were produced by these plants.

Cargill said beef production at its plant in Dodge City, Kansas, was running at a slower pace than usual because trucks were finding it difficult to deliver cattle.

Cargill spokesman Mike Martin said two plants in Texas -- in Plainview and Friona -- were not affected by the storm.

Operations at a JBS USA -- a unit of Brazil's JBS -- beef plant in Dumas, Texas, were delayed by two hours on Tuesday morning, a feedlot manager in the area said.

JBS officials did not return calls seeking comment.

Interstate 40 through Amarillo, Texas was closed Monday night but reopened Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST (noon ET), said Paul Braun, public information officer at the Texas Department of Transportation.

He said a local farm road remained closed to traffic, cutting off ranchers' access to highways.

About 48 percent of the cattle trade is concentrated in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma, said Jim Robb, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center in Colorado.

(Reporting by Meredith Davis, Additional Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by David Gregorio)