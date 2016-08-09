Aug 9 US Foods Holding Corp, a
distributor of fresh, frozen and dry food, reported a quarterly
net loss as it took a refinancing charge related to retirement
of debt.
The company, reporting its first quarterly results after
going public in May, posted a net loss of $13.4 million, or 7
cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared
with a profit of $165 million, or 97 cents per share, in the
year-ago period.
The company said it took a $42 million pre-tax refinancing
charge related to the retirement of debt.
Net sales fell 0.6 percent to $5.81 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)