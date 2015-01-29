Jan 28 Sysco Corp, the biggest U.S. food
distributor, may have to wait longer for its $8.2 billion deal
to buy US Foods Inc to be approved by regulators, the
New York Post reported.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent a subpoena to a
third-party food distributor asking for more information, the
report said quoting a source with direct knowledge of the
situation. (bit.ly/1BrK60R)
The subpoena means the review of the December 2013 merger
"is not done," the newspaper reported the source as saying.
A spokesman at Sysco declined to comment on the matter.
Representatives at US Foods and FTC could not be immediately
reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Sysco said in December 2013 that it would buy US Foods for
about $3.5 billion from its private equity owners, including KKR
& Co, and assume $4.7 billion of debt.
The company has since been trying to win antitrust approval.
The FTC has been closely reviewing the deal as the two
companies are the only ones with geographic reach to offer
nationwide contracts for a wide range of goods to customers
ranging from hotel chains to fast food restaurants.
According to analysts, the proposed merger also hinges on
the top two U.S. food companies helping to turn a far smaller
rival into a national player to ease antitrust concerns, but the
gap may be too big.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)