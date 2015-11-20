A woman walks by the Foot Locker store in Broomfield, Colorado March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Foot Locker Inc (FL.N) reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and earnings and said same-store sales in the current quarter were performing strongly thanks to demand for running and basketball shoes.

The company's shares ran up as much as 10 percent in morning trading on Friday.

The upbeat report also pushed up shares of Nike Inc (NKE.N), Under Armour Inc (UA.N) and VF Corp (VFC.N) - all major suppliers to Foot Locker, one of the biggest footwear retailers in the United States.

Foot Locker's results contrasted with those of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS.N) and Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB.O), which have cut their full-year same-store sales forecasts, citing weak demand for footwear and apparel.

"Foot Locker is clearly taking share from Finish Line (FINL.O) and Hibbett and likely many others and continues to prove that it is the best-in-class athletic specialty retailer," Sterne Agee CRT analyst Sam Poser wrote in a note.

Finish Line reports next month.

Foot Locker said its same-store sales rose 8.7 percent in the three months ended Oct. 31.

Analysts on average had expected growth of 6.1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Demand for new running shoe styles such as Adidas AG's (ADSGn.DE) ZX Flux, Puma's Creepers and Nike's Air Huarache, Roshe One and Air Force 1 lines drove Foot Locker's U.S. sales in the quarter, Chief Executive Dick Johnson said on a call.

Puma SE (PUMG.DE) is controlled by French luxury goods company Kering SA PRPT.PA.

Foot Locker also said demand was strong for basketball shoes including Nike's Kyrie 1 and Jordan lines as well as Under Armour's Curry 2 sneakers and boots from VF Corp's Timberland.

The company said it expects profit per share to grow by a double-digit percentage rate in the current quarter. Analysts on average expect fourth-quarter profit to increase by 10 percent to $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Foot Locker's net income fell to $80 million, or 57 cents per share, in the latest quarter from $120 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1 per share. Revenue rose 3.6 percent to $1.79 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 95 cents per share and revenue of $1.78 billion.

Foot Locker's shares were up 5.5 percent at $66.90 in late morning trading. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 10 percent this year.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)