OAKLAND, Calif A football fan fell from bleachers at an Oakland Raiders game on Sunday as he tried to attract the attention of players leaving the field after a game against the San Diego Chargers, the team said.

Juan Salceto, 17, was leaning over a railing on the first deck of seats at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum shortly after the game ended when he slipped and fell, according to a Raiders team representative who asked not to be named.

Salceto was trying to get the attention of Oakland players as they walked from the field to a tunnel leading to the team locker room, the representative said. His fall was partly broken by a tarp covering the walkway, and the ground was soft dirt, the representative said.

"He never lost consciousness and there was no apparent trauma," the representative said. "We have been advised that the fan will be absolutely fine."

Emergency responders were nearby when the fall occurred and transported the man to Highland Hospital, Captain Stephen Glatstein of Paramedics Plus said. Glatstein said the fan fell 15-20 feet. The team representative had put the distance fallen at around 10 feet.

The Oakland Raiders lost 38-26 to the San Diego Chargers.

