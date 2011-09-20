TULSA, Okla./AUSTIN, Texas The landscape of college sports could be gearing up for a seismic shift after the presidents of Oklahoma and Texas received the green light on Monday to withdraw from the Big 12 conference.

Presidents David Boren of Oklahoma and Bill Powers of Texas said, however, they were not yet ready to begin negotiations to jump to other conferences.

The regents of both universities authorized Boren and Powers to negotiate the best deal for their schools and to take quick action if needed on a decision on whether to stay in the beleaguered conference or bolt for a more attractive offer.

Oklahoma, currently ranked No. 1 in the nation in football, and Texas, among the nation's top programs, acted after three other schools -- Texas A&M, Nebraska and Colorado -- either left the Big 12 or said they intended to.

Asked whether they planned to start negotiations or stay in the league, neither president would commit to specific plans. Nor did they say they would stay loyal to the Big 12.

"This is an ongoing process," Powers told reporters in Austin. "We'll comment when the process is over, and right now we'll just do what's best for our students, for the university and for our student athletes."

Boren was similarly evasive, saying he wanted long-term stability in an athletic conference without "distracting dramas."

"If we were to use a stock market term, the stock in the University of Oklahoma is trading very high at this moment, and I think it's a time then for us to really look at our options and not postpone a decision," he said.

Leaving the Big 12 is not a foregone conclusion, he said, but he made clear the conference as it stands now is "not stable."

"That's one of the things we're weighing -- can it be made stable? And the other things we have to weigh are what are the kinds of opportunities might be present for us in the Pac-12 if we decide to go," Boren said.

ATTEMPTS TO LURE

The Pac-12 conference is reportedly trying to put together a deal to lure Oklahoma.

If the two southwest U.S. sports powers depart the conference, college sports analysts said the Big 12 conference would probably dissolve, and the remaining members would rush to align with other conferences.

Last year, Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big 10 conference and Colorado departed the Big 12 for the Pac 10. Texas A&M earlier this year said it wanted to leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference.

The scramble is underway not only in the Midwest and Western regions of the country.

Over the weekend, Pittsburgh and Syracuse, currently members of the Big East conference, applied for and received approval to join the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Some 49.6 million fans attended college football games in 2010, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Colleges are scrambling in pursuit of lucrative television broadcast contracts. At stake are billions of dollars of royalties from networks such as ESPN and FOX Sports for broadcasting popular college football games.

Sports economists say being part of a powerful and relevant conference is vital to a university, which is why colleges across the nation are in flux right now when it comes to conference membership.

It means better negotiating power in lucrative television contracts, said Robert Boland, professor of sports economics at New York University's Tisch Center.

As popular as it is to go to the games, the television audience for college football in the United States is huge as well. A total of 37.7 million fans tuned in to just four networks -- ABC, ESPN, Fox and Versus -- for games on Saturday, September 10.

"It's a large game of musical chairs with enormous importance to the future of the universities," said Boland, who has advised universities and colleges considering conference changes.

"The primary revenue factor is that it creates new television networks and new television arrangements."

(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)