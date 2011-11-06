The University of Missouri will leave the Big 12 conference to join the Southeastern Conference effective next summer with sports competition to begin in the fall of 2012, the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday.

The addition of the Tigers will bring membership in the nation's strongest football conference to 14 teams. Missouri, with over 33,000 students and 260,000 alumni around the world, will become the fourth largest school in the conference.

The larger schools are Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Missouri brings a strong athletic program to the conference -- the Tiger football team has been to post-season bowl games for six straight years and 28 times overall. Its men's basketball team has made it to the NCAA Tournament three straight seasons and 24 times overall.

The softball team has participated in the College World Series each of the last three seasons. The Tigers sponsor 20 varsity sports.

"The Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference are pleased to welcome the University of Missouri to the SEC," Bernie Machen, President of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors and president of the University of Florida, said in a news release from Birmingham, Alabama.

The conference provides perennial football powers each season, with LSU and Alabama ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation before Saturday's 9-6 football victory by the Crimson Tide.

(Reporting by Bruce Olson; Editing by Jerry Norton)