Athletic footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc's (FL.N) quarterly results sprinted past market expectations, helped by continued demand for its running shoes and improved gross margins.

Foot Locker shares rose 5 percent in after-market trading.

Net income for the quarter rose to $37 million, or 24 cents a share, compared with $6 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year ago period.

The shoe retailer, which sells branded shoes of Nike (NKE.N), Reebok and Adidas (ADSGn.DE), said second-quarter sales rose 16 percent to $1.28 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 12 cents a share, on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $17.56 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

