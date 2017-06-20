GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
MEXICO CITY Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it expects no immediate impact on employment levels due to the carmaker's announcement it would be exporting its next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than Mexico.
"We expect no immediate impact on our levels of employment as a result of this decision," Ford de Mexico said in a statement after being asked by Reuters how the announcement would affect its plant in Hermosillo in northern Mexico.
"We will continue producing the Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ and its hybrid versions in Hermosillo," it added.
Ford added that its business in Mexico would continue being a "major and critical" part of its North American operations.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)
Debt-laden U.S. outerwear and outdoor gear retailer Eddie Bauer LLC has hired investment banks to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation over disclosures made about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary and trading in the company's securities.