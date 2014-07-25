Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
DETROIT A 43-year-old former Ford Motor Co (F.N) engineer is being investigated by the FBI after listening devices were found in meeting rooms at company offices, the Detroit News reported on Friday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a search at offices of the No. 2 U.S. automaker on July 11 and seized listening devices, computers and financial records, according to search warrants obtained by the newspaper.
The search came three weeks after the FBI raided the suburban Detroit home of Sharon Leach, a Ford mechanical engineer who was fired after company security found listening devices planted in meeting rooms, the newspaper said. Leach had worked at Ford for 17 years.
No charges have been filed against Leach, the paper said.
Leach's attorney Marshall Tauber could not immediately be reached for comment.
Ford spokeswoman Susan Krusel said, "Ford and the FBI are working together on a joint investigation involving a former employee. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to provide additional details."
Leach placed the devices under tables in meeting rooms to enable her to transcribe what was said, the paper cited Tauber as saying.
The devices were not installed in rooms where the company's board of directors would meet, the report said.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.