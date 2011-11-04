BEIJING Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Friday that it shipped 40,857 vehicles to dealers in China in October, similar to the year-earlier level, while Mazda Motor Corp's (7261.T) sales fell 11 percent.

For January to October, Ford said in a statement that wholesale sales in China rose 8.8 percent to 426,814 vehicles.

Mazda, which operates a three-party car venture with Ford and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd (000625.SZ), said in a separate statement that it sold 17,266 units in October. Sales declined 6 percent to 147,013 units in the first 10 months.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)