BEIJING Ford Motor Co (F.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold 91,013 vehicles in China in May, up 4 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

Ford for the first time reported retail rather than wholesale data. Retail figures are generally seen as a more accurate gauge of consumer demand.

Under the new reporting method, the automaker's sales for January through May totaled 459,982 vehicles, a rise of 1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd (000625.SZ) and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd 000550.SZ.

