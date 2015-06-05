Hudson's Bay posts fourth quarter loss; hurt by Saks OFF 5th, Gilt
TORONTO Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co (F.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold 91,013 vehicles in China in May, up 4 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.
Ford for the first time reported retail rather than wholesale data. Retail figures are generally seen as a more accurate gauge of consumer demand.
Under the new reporting method, the automaker's sales for January through May totaled 459,982 vehicles, a rise of 1 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd (000625.SZ) and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd 000550.SZ.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Nick Heath; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SEOUL South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp on Monday said "weaker sales in China" likely dragged down overseas sales in March, when a diplomatic row over a missile system led to a rise in anti-Korean sentiment.
PARIS Louis Dreyfus' [AKIRAU.UL] core earnings fell for a second year in 2016 amid a persistent high supply of crops, but the agricultural commodity trader said a revamp of operations should help results this year.