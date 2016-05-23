A Ford logo is pictured at a store of the automaker, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

(This May 20 story corrects to show recall to fix bundle clips on fuel, brake lines, not the lines themselves in paragraph one)

NEW DELHI Ford Motor Co (F.N) has issued a voluntary recall of a total 48,700 EcoSport sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in India to fix bundle clips on fuel and brake lines, and rear folding seats, the company's local unit said in a statement on Friday.

Ford India Private Ltd will recall 48,000 EcoSport diesel vehicles, made between April 2013 and June 2014, to install new bundle clips on fuel and brake lines, it said in the statement.

It plans to recall another 700 EcoSport vehicles made between January and February 2016 and fitted with a 60/40 rear folding seat.

"On certain vehicles, the 40 percent rear seat backrest might have been assembled with bolts that do not meet Ford's material specification, potentially causing the bolts to break," the company said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)