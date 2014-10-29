A Ford logo is seen on a car during a press preview at the 2013 New York International Auto Show in New York, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it will conduct a regional recall of 204,448 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX crossover vehicles to correct an issue that could cause a fire.

The 2007-2008 models have fuel tank reinforcement brackets that could become corroded, which in turn could result in a fuel leak and a possible fire, Ford said Wednesday.

The automaker said it is aware of one fire related to the issue, with no accidents or injuries.

The vehicles are being recalled in 22 U.S. states, most of them in the Northeast and upper Midwest, and six Canadian provinces, from Ontario to Nova Scotia.

