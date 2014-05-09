A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DETROIT Ford Motor Co is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles, most of them Escape sport utility vehicles, in North America to address possible software and door-handle problems.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker is recalling 692,487 Escape SUVs and C-Max hybrids from model years 2013 and 2014 for a potential software problem that could delay deployment of the side curtain rollover airbags in certain accidents. About 65,000 of the vehicles are the C-Max, a spokeswomen said.

Of the recalled vehicles, almost 595,000 were sold in the United States and its territories, more than 78,000 in Canada, and about 19,500 in Mexico, Ford said.

Ford said no accidents or injuries related to the problem have been reported. Dealers will reprogram the restraint control module.

Separately, Ford is also recalling 692,744 Escape SUVs from the 2013 and 2014 model years to address potential faulty door handles that could prevent doors from latching properly. The company said doors could open while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

No accidents or injuries related to the issue have been reported, Ford said. Dealers will inspect and, as needed, reposition the handles.

Of the recalled vehicles, almost 583,000 were sold in the United States and its territories, more than 89,000 in Canada, and about 20,000 in Mexico, Ford said.

In both recalls, Ford said there may be additional vehicles affected in other markets.

Most of the Escapes being recalled have both problems. The recalls are the ninth and tenth for the 2013 model of the Escape.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Peter Galloway)