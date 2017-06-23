Exclusive: Wal-Mart not considering a bid for Whole Foods - source
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a potential fire risk, it said on Friday.
The models were built between 2004 and 2012 in India, Ford said in a statement.
"A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment," it said.
"It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire."
Earlier this year in South Africa Ford recalled 4,500 Kuga SUVs following dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
Anthem Inc , the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.