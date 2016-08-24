FILE PHOTO - The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Wednesday it was recalling about 91,000 vehicles worldwide to replace faulty fuel-pump parts that could potentially cause a car to stall without warning.

Ford said it would replace fuel-pump control modules in about 88,151 vehicles, including certain of its 2013-15 model year Ford Taurus sedans, Ford Flex crossover utility vehicles, Lincoln MKS sedans, Lincoln MKT SUVs and Ford Police Interceptor sedans. (ford.to/2bOOxjg)

The company also said it would recall about 2,472 Ford Transit vans to replace fuel-injection pumps in certain models manufactured in the year 2015-16.

The carmaker said it was additionally recalling 23,150 Ford Escape SUVs of 2017 model year to update power-window software.

Ford said is was not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issues.

(This version of the story has been corrected to say the recall is 'worldwide', not just in 'North America')

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)