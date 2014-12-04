A Ford logo is seen on a car during a press preview at the 2013 New York International Auto Show in New York, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

DETROIT Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it is recalling almost 20,000 Transit Connect cargo vans in the United States and its territories because of a potential loose plastic panel.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker is recalling 19,825 vans from model year 2014 because an exterior plastic panel on the sliding doors may not stick properly, resulting in noise, water leaks, a loose panel, or a separation while the vehicle is in motion. That could increase the risk of an accident or injury.

Dealers will remove and reinstall the sliding door plastic panels using proper materials and procedures at no cost to the customer, Ford said.

The company is also recalling 728 Ford Mustang cars from model year 2015 in the United States and Canada for a potential fuel line leak. It said a fuel pressure sensor may have been installed incorrectly and may lead to leaks and possibly a fire.

Ford said it was not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries relating to either of the two issues.

The company said 712 of the cars equipped with 2.3-liter engines were sold in the United States and its territories and 16 were sold in Canada.

Dealers will replace the fuel supply tube assembly at no cost, Ford said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman inDetroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum)