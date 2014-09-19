Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN Ford (F.N) is to cut production of its top-selling European car in the fourth quarter because of slowing demand in some of the region's key markets, it said on Friday.
The U.S. carmaker will halt assembly of its Fiesta hatchback at Cologne in Germany, its main European plant, on a total of 11 days in October and November, citing "lower demand" in the second half of the year.
Passenger car sales across Europe edged up 1.8 percent in August to 701,118 vehicles but demand fell in Germany, France and Italy - three of the region's top four markets - raising concern among some analysts that momentum is slowing.
Ford said it will apply for subsidies under the German government's "Kurzarbeit" short-work program, affecting about 4,000 workers at Cologne. The plant employs 17,300.
The scheme was used by many struggling companies in the 2008-09 recession, allowing them to preserve jobs by reducing employees' hours when plant usage was low, with the government compensating workers for part of their lost wages.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.