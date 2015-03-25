Ford Motor Co unveils the 2011 Ford Explorer outside the Ford Motor World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it is recalling more than 220,000 vehicles in North America for potential issues with door handles, vacuum pump relays and sensors.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it is recalling 212,911 Ford Explorer SUVs and Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles from model years 2011 to 2013 because a spring that controls the interior door handle may become loose and cause the door to become unlatched in a side-impact crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Affected are 194,484 vehicles in the United States and its territories, 12,392 in Canada and 6,035 in Mexico, the company said.

Dealers will inspect all four interior door handle assemblies and repair or replace at no cost as needed.

Ford said it is recalling 1,725 Lincoln MKT limo and hearse vehicles from model years 2013 to 2015 for a vacuum pump relay issue that could result in an underhood fire.

The company said it was aware of two fires, but no accidents or injuries related to the issue.

There are 1,586 affected vehicles in the United States and 139 in Canada. Dealers will replace the vacuum pump relay and related wiring at no cost.

Ford said it also is recalling 6,472 F-Series Super Duty ambulance vehicles from model years 2011 to 2013, and similar vehicles from with 6.7-liter diesel engines from model years 2014 and 2015 because an exhaust gas temperature sensor issue may fail to incorrectly identify a high temperature condition in the vehicle.

The company said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue, including any patients riding in the ambulances and emergency vehicles.

Affected are 6,322 vehicles in the United States, 96 in Canada and 54 in Mexico.

Dealers will update software on the affected vehicles at no cost to address the issue.

