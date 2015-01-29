DETROIT Ford Motor (F.N) Chief Executive Mark Fields said that sales of the company's profitable and best-selling pickup trunk line, the F-Series, are on a pace to show the best January since 2004.

Ford introduced an aluminum body F-150 in the fall and continues to ramp up production of the new truck.

The F-150 is key to the company's profit in North America, which is was easily the best performing region for Ford in 2014.

(This version of the story was officially corrected to change the headline and lead, to reflect CEO intention was to say January sales of F-Series trucks, not just F-150)

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)