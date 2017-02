Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday that November U.S. auto sales will show a rise of about 10 percent from last year.

Ford said that total U.S. auto sales will be 1.12 million and 1.13 million, which includes medium and heavy trucks.

Major automakers are reporting November U.S. auto sales on Monday.

