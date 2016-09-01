Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
DETROIT Ford Motor Co U.S. officials said on Thursday that 2017 U.S. auto sales will be weaker than this year's results as pent-up demand that was strong after the 2008-2009 recession has faded.
Ford also said 2016 sales will not top last year's record high. Bryan Bezold, Ford's U.S. economist, said that in the years following the recession the auto market recovery was stronger than the overall economy, largely due to the pent-up demand.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.