Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling 19,106 2013 Fusion sedans in the United States to replace faulty headlamps, federal safety officials said on Friday.

It is the second recall for the redesigned 2013 Fusion, which went on sale in the U.S. market in late September and is considered one of the company's most crucial new products.

Last week, the 2013 Fusion and Escape were recalled to correct a potential defect that could cause engine fires.

The latest recall involves headlamps that could become hazy and dimmer over time, Ford said in documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NHTSA said the problem could increase the risk of a crash. Ford said there are no known reports of accidents or injuries because of the problem, as of November 9.

Ford will begin notifying dealers and customers next week.

