GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said on Tuesday the company is in discussions with U.S. regulators about fuel economy credits for active safety features.
Fields made his comment in response to a question on Ford's quarterly results conference call. Ford said it made a record profit in North America in the third quarter.
Federal regulators have set standards for vehicles to attain 40.3 to 41 miles per gallon by 2021.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon devoted one-third of his annual shareholder letter to arguments for changing regulations, particularly those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.