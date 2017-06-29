Blue Apron shares make bland debut
Blue Apron Holdings Inc's shares were up about 1 percent in their market debut on Thursday following the meal-kit delivery company's watered down IPO in the shadow of Amazon.com's deal to buy Whole Foods Market .
Forestar Group Inc (FOR.N) scrapped its merger agreement with investment firm Starwood Capital Group on Thursday and said U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) would buy a 75 percent stake in the company.
Forestar's shares were down 2.6 percent at $17 in morning trading, while those of D.R. Horton fell 1.7 percent to $33.68.
The real estate developer said D.R. Horton's latest cash offer of $17.75 per share was superior to Starwood's $16 offer for all of Forestar. The homebuilder's offer values the stake at about $560 million.
U.S. homebuilders are seeking ways to boost their land holding as rising land acquisition costs and a tight labor market hamper efforts to tap the recovery in the housing market.
D.R. Horton's smaller rival Lennar Corp (LEN.N) in February bought fellow Florida-based homebuilder WCI Communities Inc, as it seeks to boost its land bank.
Forestar, which mainly develops lots and sells them to homebuilders, owns interests in 50 residential and mixed-use projects comprising 4,600 acres of real estate.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2017, would add to D.R. Horton's fiscal 2018 earnings, the homebuilder said.
Forestar paid Starwood a $20 million termination fee, the company said in a statement.
Up to Wednesday's close, Forestar's stock had risen 24.2 percent since April 12, a day before Starwood agreed to buy the company for $14.25 per share.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG The race to buy Global Logistic Properties is now between a Chinese consortium backed by the company's management and a rival group led by Warburg Pincus, sources said ahead of a Friday deadline to submit bids for the $10 billion-valued firm.
ZURICH Roche has bought Vienna-based diabetes management platform mySugr for an undisclosed price, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, joining a growing crowd of companies expanding into app-based digital health services.