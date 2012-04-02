Chemchina extends tender offer for Syngenta to April 28
ZURICH China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta , it said on Thursday.
Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N said on Monday it has acquired the intellectual property rights to hypertension drug Bystolic from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Janssen unit for $357 million cash, eliminating the need to pay future royalties.
Forest and J&J have also terminated the licenses in Canada for Bystolic and Savella, a treatment for fibromyalgia. Forest said it has established a Canadian subsidiary that will take over commercialization of both products.
Last month Forest and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV filed suit against several companies alleging infringement of a Bystolic patent that expires in December 2021.
(Reporting By Toni Clarke; editing by John Wallace)
PARIS French waste and water treatment group Suez Environnement is considering making a bid for General Electric's industrial water treatment business, a Suez spokeswoman said on Thursday, confirming media reports.
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.