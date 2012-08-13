Investor Carl Icahn expressed concerns about Forest Laboratories Inc receiving its second warning letter from U.S. health regulators for unethical practices by the drugmaker's sales representatives.

Icahn is waging a proxy fight to elect four directors to Forest's 10-member board at its annual meeting on August 15 after failing in a similar effort last year.

On August 1, Forest received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration, regarding a violation of promotional practices for the company's pulmonary drug Daliresp.

It had received a similar letter last year related to unethical sales practices for selling fibromyalgia drug Savella.

"Forest is one of the only (few) companies lax enough to receive multiple warning letters while subject to a Corporate Integrity Agreement," Icahn said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $33.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

