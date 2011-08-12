CHICAGO Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N sent a letter to its shareholders late Thursday night urging them to back its slate of directors and reject the alternative slate nominated by billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

The company's annual meeting will be held on August 18.

Earlier this week, the drugmaker won backing from proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for all 10 of its board nominees, dimming the chances that Icahn will win a significant presence on the board.

"Your vote is important -- no matter how many shares you own," Forest told shareholders.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)