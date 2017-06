U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TOKYO The dollar index slipped to its lowest level since mid-November in Asian trading on Thursday, as the dollar extended its losses against the yen after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors hoping for a more hawkish policy stance.

The index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rival currencies, fell 0.2 percent to 99.433, after falling as low as 99.427 earlier, its lowest since Nov. 14.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)