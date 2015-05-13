Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
U.S. Justice Department may reverse its agreement not to prosecute Swiss bank UBS Group AG over manipulation of benchmark interest rates, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
A Justice Department official said in March that banks that have non-prosecution agreements over failures to police transactions for criminal activity could see those deals withdrawn.
UBS, along with four other main banking units, was expected to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Citigroup, British banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays, and UBS had been expected to resolve forex-rigging investigations by the U.S. Justice Department later this month.
A representative from the Justice Department was not immediately available for comment.
A spokesman for UBS declined to comment on the report.
In first-quarter earnings earlier this month, UBS lowered its litigation reserves to 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.91 billion) from 3.05 billion francs.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.