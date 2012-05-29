FormFactor Inc (FORM.O) raised its sales outlook for the second quarter, citing higher demand for its memory chips, sending its shares up 13 percent in after-market trading.

The company, which makes precision, semiconductor wafer probe card products used by chipmakers to perform tests, now expects revenue of $50 million to $54 million. It had previously expected $43 million to $47 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $42.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FormFactor, however, warned that softness in the personal computer markets and economic uncertainty could hurt results in the second half of the year.

FormFactor shares rose to $6.50 in extended trade. They closed at $5.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

(This story has been corrected to fix the day to Tuesday in paragraph 5)