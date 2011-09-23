WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Forty-three soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina suffered heat-related injuries on Friday while taking part in a 12-mile march, a base spokeswoman said.

Eighteen of the soldiers were transported to Womack Army Medical Center, including one who was admitted to the intensive care unit, said Fort Bragg spokeswoman Jackie Thomas.

The soldiers were vying to earn an Expert Field Medical Badge, and the march represented the culmination of a competition that began September 18.

Thomas said 25 others were treated at the training site and released.

