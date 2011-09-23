WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Forty-three soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina were evaluated for heat-related illness on Friday after taking part in a 12-mile march, a base spokeswoman said.

Thirteen of the soldiers were admitted to Womack Army Medical Center, including one who was admitted to the intensive care unit, said Fort Bragg spokeswoman Jackie Thomas.

The base initially said 18 soldiers were taken to the hospital but later revised that down to 13. Some soldiers were treated at the training site and released.

The injured soldiers were among 56 service members vying to earn an Expert Field Medical Badge, a competition that began September 18 and includes a grueling series of hands-on tests. The march represented the culmination of the competition.

The temperature at the time of the test this morning was about 72 degrees Fahrenheit but officials said the soldiers were carrying heavy packs.

