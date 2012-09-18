Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
MELBOURNE Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX), the world's No.4 iron ore miner, said it expects iron ore prices to continue to edge up in the near term to around $120 a metric ton (1.1023 tons).
"We do expect the iron ore price to recover to more sustainable levels," Chief Executive Nev Power told reporters after the company lined $4.5 billion in debt to refinance all existing debt facilities.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.