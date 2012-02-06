SYDNEY Shares in Australia's third-biggest iron-ore miner Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) climbed 5.7 percent to a more than four-month high on market talk of a strategic stake build-up by an overseas entity.

The talk comes as one of earliest shareholders of Fortescue, holding company Leucadia (LUK.N), is exiting the stock.

Some traders said the buyer was Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group (NOBG.SI), a claim that was almost immediately denied by a Noble spokesman.

Fortescue, which saw heavy trading of almost twice its 30-day average, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Mining M&A has remained strong despite a slowing global economy and volatile markets, with the thirst for resources to power growing economies such as China and India driving deals.

A potential mammoth merger deal between Glencore (GLEN.L) and Xstrata XTA.L has given a fillip to the sector, with some indicating mining company valuations have reached a bottom.

Billionaire Andrew Forrest, who founded Fortescue in April 2003, is the largest shareholder, holding about 30 percent of the firm. Hunan Valin Hunan Valin 000932.SZ, a Chinese state-owned steelmaker is second-ranked, with 14.72 percent, making it a difficult target unless one of the top two sell out.

However there have been opportunities to buy the stock in recent times, with some overseas funds cutting their stake. Leucadia last month said it had sold 100 million Fortescue shares as late as January 25 to cut its stake to about 1 percent.

(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE; Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)