Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
SYDNEY Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) is still pursuing a sale of a minority stake in its TPI rail and port infrastructure unit after announcing a $500 million investment by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group (1301.TW).
"That process is continuing... We have a number of people that are interested and we are progressing that process," Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power told reporters. "We are reviewing each of these separately."
Fortescue has been trying to sell a minority stake in TPI for around $3 billion to help pay down debt, hoping to seal a deal by the end of September, but only if it gets a high enough price.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.