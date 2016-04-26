Italy court lifts block of Uber services in Italy
ROME A Rome court on Friday suspended a lower court ruling that had blocked the use of smart phone apps for Uber cars in Italy.
Security software maker Fortinet Inc reported a 33.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as governments and companies spend more to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
However, the company posted a net loss of $3.43 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net profit of $1.56 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $284.6 million from $212.9 million.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
ROME A Rome court on Friday suspended a lower court ruling that had blocked the use of smart phone apps for Uber cars in Italy.
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp is likely to win creditors' approval for offering its prized memory chip business stake as collateral for new loans and loan commitments worth around 1 trillion yen ($9.2 billion), sources briefed about the matter said on Friday.