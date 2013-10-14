HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
MUMBAI India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS) has decided to sell its stake in Quality Healthcare Medical Services in Hong Kong to British medical services group Bupa BUPAI.UL for $355 million, as part of its efforts to reduce debt by selling some assets.
The deal is expected to be completed this month, a company statement said on Monday.
The divestment will help Fortis to focus on its hospital and diagnostic business in India and further strengthen its balance sheet by improving its net debt to equity ratio and creating further room for growth, the company said.
Established in 1868, Quality Healthcare is the largest provider of healthcare services to corporations in Hong Kong, with a network of 50 medical centers, more than 500 affiliated clinics and more than 20 dental and physiotherapy centers.
Quality Healthcare was bought by a vehicle owned by Fortis founders Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivinder in October 2010 for about $190 million. In 2011, Fortis acquired all the international operations of the family business.
JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Religare Capital Markets acted as advisors to Fortis on this transaction.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Cowell)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.