NEW DELHI Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd (FOHE.NS) said on Tuesday it will buy Singapore-based sister firm Fortis Healthcare International for $665 million, sending its shares up 4 percent in a weak Mumbai market.

The board of Fortis Healthcare, owned by billionaire brothers, Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, had approved the buyout in September but left the terms of the all-cash deal to be set by an independent valuer as the deal involved group firms.

Fortis Healthcare International is fully owned by the Singh brothers.

A committee of independent directors had recommended a valuation of $695.7 million, as valued by independent valuer Haribhaktri & Co, but Singh brothers agreed to a lower price, the company said.

"We felt that as a family we did not want to profit from this deal," said Managing Director Shivinder Singh, adding $665 million just covered the cost of investments made by founders in Fortis International for multiple acquisitions overseas and the businesses.

The deal, expected to be completed by mid-December, will be funded by debt initially, and would increase the Indian parent's total debt to above $1 billion, Malvinder Singh said.

"We have multiple capital raising plans already in place to do at various entities and we will announce so at the right time," Malvinder Singh said, adding the firm planned to raise equity after the completion of the deal.

Singh, however, didn't comment on the group's plans to list Singapore arm or a property trust.

Fortis was planning to list two of its health care entities in Singapore in public offers worth up to $1.5 billion, IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters had reported in April.

DOUBTS REMAIN

Analysts are, however, skeptical about Tuesday's stock reaction to the news as the buyout, aimed at consolidating the group's health businesses, had earlier surprised the market which had been repeatedly fed the Mumbai-listed firm would not venture overseas.

Since it announced the buy, Fortis Healthcare, valued at about $1 billion, has lost 10.3 percent in market capitalization on fears the deal may stress its profits and balance sheet. The broader market .BSESN, meanwhile, remained little changed.

On Tuesday, the stock closed up 4 percent at 129.55 rupees in a Mumbai market that fell 1.3 percent.

A clarity on valuation, which is slightly stretched, has driven the shares up, but a decline in trust among investors after Fortis suddenly announced consolidation would not let the stock rise much, said an analyst with a foreign brokerage.

"It will take some time for the company to regain investors' trust," he said, adding the company needed to convince investors that growth prospects overseas were as good as in India for the stock to climb.

Last year, the billionaire Singh brothers had set up Fortis Global, later renamed Fortis Healthcare International, to pursue overseas business after bowing out to Malaysian state investor Khazanah in a battle for Singapore's Parkway Holdings, then Asia's biggest listed hospital operator.

Since then, Fortis International has made seven acquisitions across the Asia-Pacific region, making it the size of the Indian operation. Both Indian and overseas firms expect revenue of about $500 million each in the current fiscal year.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)