NEW YORK Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS_w.N will be able to meet more of its own business needs, once it is spun off from Fortune Brands Inc FO.N and not worry about competing with booze and golf for funding, the company's chief executive said.

The maker of Moen faucets, Simonton windows and Master Lock locks is ready to invest in new products and possibly even acquisitions, CEO Chris Klein told Reuters just hours before the spin-off due after the stock market close on Monday.

Klein said that when the unit becomes a pure-play company, it will be able to invest in more projects, especially "second-tier" priorities that may not have been met when it was competing for resources as part of a conglomerate that also makes Jim Beam bourbon and Titleist golf equipment.

"Historically we would've had all of our top priorities funded," Klein said. "It's that next tier, where there's some very attractive organic growth opportunities .... This will allow us to increase investment there."

He cited the Master Lock brand as one growth area, as well as international expansion.

Fortune Brands Home & Security starts trading independently on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The company's "when-issued" shares traded at $12.20 on Monday afternoon, up 4 percent from their debut last month at $11.90.

Fortune's remaining alcoholic drink business will trade as Beam Inc BEAM_w.N from Tuesday. That company's "when-issued" shares were down 2.3 percent at $40.60. Fortune Brands fell 1 percent to $53.54 on its last day of trade on the NYSE.

MARKET VOLATILITY

Fortune Brands announced its break-up in December, saying it planned to spin off the home unit and sell or spin off its golf unit.

In May it said a group led by Fila Korea (081660.KS) would buy the golf business for $1.23 billion.

Even though Fortune said it planned to spin off the home unit, there was speculation on Wall Street about whether a buyer would emerge. The business was severely hurt when the bursting of the U.S. housing market crimped demand for its cabinets, doors, windows and faucets.

Klein declined to comment on future financial performance. In August, the company forecast mid-single-digit sales growth for the second half of 2011, outperforming an overall market it expected to be about flat.

The company derives 20 percent of its revenue from new home construction, Klein said, with the bulk coming from renovations and remodeling projects. About 26 percent of revenue comes from home goods stores like Lowes Cos Inc (LOW.N), Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O).

In September, the company adopted a poison pill to protect shareholders from any hostile takeover. Klein said the move was due to market volatility, rather than a specific threat.

"We thought it was very much in the best interest of the shareholders ... to control the destiny of the company as it comes out, when it otherwise could have been vulnerable, really, just to volatility in the marketplace," Klein said.

As for acquisitions, Klein said the company would be open.

"We're not going to run out and say we need to do acquisitions but we're open to looking at things that are out there, and would look at opportunities if they accelerated where we're focused organically," Klein said, pointing to home goods that consumers pick out, rather than generic building products.

He said small- to mid-sized companies would likely provide the right fit, given his firm's debt of $520 million, credit facility of $1 billion and debt-to-earnings ratio of 1.8.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Richard Chang)