BANGALORE Fossil Inc (FOSL.O) forecast current quarter and full-year profit below analysts' expectations, disappointing investors as the fashion accessories maker fears higher labor and material costs will squeeze its gross margins in the coming quarters.

Shares of the company, which sells its namesake brand as well as Michael Kors and Armani, plunged 26 percent to $69.57 in morning trade -- their biggest intra-day percentage drop in at least two years.

Most retailers are grappling with rising commodity costs and are unable to raise prices as consumer spending remains weak in an uncertain economy.

The profit warning means the company, which sells watches, leather goods, sunglasses and other apparel, could miss estimates for the first time in three years.

On a call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Mike Kovar said labor and material costs were running higher than the company's previous expectations.

The company expects gross margins just above 55 percent in the third quarter. Gross margin for the second quarter fell 140 basis points to 56 percent from 57.4 percent last year.

"Even though we continue to experience very favorable trends across our brands and geographies, we would not expect to be immune to consumer spending cutbacks," Chief Executive Kosta Kartsotis said on the call.

However, Piper Jaffray kept its "overweight" rating on the stock, saying the company would gain from its international expansion and growth in online sales.

"We believe that Fossil is well positioned to mitigate further pressure as its international penetration grows and it begins to lap upgrades to its e-commerce and CRM platforms," Neely Tamminga said in a note to clients.

Fossil expects earnings of $1.00-$1.03 per share in the third quarter, below the $1.23 cents a share forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter earnings fell to $51.4 million, or 80 cents a share, from $54.5 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago, when it had more shares outstanding.

Richardson, Texas-based Fossil's shares were trading down more than 18 percent at $76.45 in late morning trading on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ian Geoghegan, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)