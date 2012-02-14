Watchmaker Fossil Inc (FOSL.O) continued its run of market-topping quarterly earnings and said it expects market share gains in Europe and its recent acquisition of Denmark's Skagen Designs to add more sheen to its results this year.

Shares of the company, which sells its namesake brand as well as Michael Kors (KORS.N) and Armani watches and accessories, rose more than 7 percent to $112.10 in afternoon trade on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

In January, Fossil bought privately held Danish watch maker Skagen Designs Ltd to expand in Europe. Since the deal, its shares have gained more than a third of their value.

In a call with analysts, the company said Skagen pulled in about $120 million in revenue and had an operating margin of more than 17 percent in 2011.

Analysts expect the deal to add about 20 cents a share to the company's earnings this year.

"Reaffirming that (earnings of) 20 cents could be from Skagen does mean that estimates for 2012 will be headed higher," FBR Capital analyst Anna Andreeva told Reuters.

The company said it expects earnings of 90 cents to 92 cents per share for the first quarter, excluding any impact from the Skagen acquisition. Analysts were expecting 98 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"For 2012, we continue to focus on investing in Fossil brand in key markets like France, Italy and the UK as we expand our footprint through market share gains and product expansions," a company executive said on a call with analysts.

Fossil also expects selective price increases and higher wholesale sales in Asia to offset higher product and labor costs in 2012.

Most retailers are raising prices to counter rising labor and material costs but some are finding it hard to convince recession-wary shoppers to shell out more on their purchases.

In December, peer Movado Group Inc (MOV.N) said it started the holiday season with confidence and raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.

NARROW Q4 BEAT

Fossil, which has not missed analysts' profit estimates in more than three years, narrowly beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter.

Earnings for the period rose to $117.9 million, or $1.87 a share, from $96.7 million, or $1.46 a share, in the year ago period.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.78 per share, a cent above analysts' expectations of $1.77 per share.

The Richardson, Texas-based company, whose watches sell from $7 to upwards of $2,000, said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5 percent to $830.8 million that missed analysts' expectations of $841.1 million.

The narrow beat and the sales miss come after the company had warned last November that its fourth-quarter results would be hit by a stronger dollar.

For the fourth quarter, gross margins fell 100 basis points to 56.1 percent due to an increase in the cost of factory labor in certain watch components.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)