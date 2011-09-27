PHILADELPHIA Parents accused of kidnapping their eight children from foster care in New York City were under arrest on Tuesday after the family was found apparently living in a van in Harrisburg, U.S. Marshals said.

Shanel Nadal, 28, the mother, and Nephra Payne, 34, the father, were charged with abducting children ages 11 months to 11 years.

The family was spotted in the van parked along a city street in the Hill district section of Harrisburg at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

"It looks like people had been living there for some time," acting U.S. Marshall Martin Pane said of the van.

The children were in good condition, the Marshals Service said, and were turned over to the Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, Children and Youth Services agency.

They had previously been identified as an 11-month-old girl, Nefertiti Payne, and her seven brothers, all named after their father, including Nephra Payne, 11; Nephra Ceo Payne, 10; Nephra John Payne, 9; Nephra Shalee Payne, 6; Nephra Rahsul Payne, also 6; Nephra Umeek Payne, 5 and Nephra Yahmen Payne, 4.

The children had been placed in foster care in Queens, New York, following allegations of abuse, the Marshals Service said in a statement.

They were abducted during what the Marshals Service said was a supervised visit with their biological parents.

The New York City Administration for Children's Services said it has launched a probe into how the children could have been abducted from the foster care agency during a supervised visit.

"ACS is reviewing with the foster care agency the protocols it has in place for supervised visits and its campus security system," the agency said in a statement.

