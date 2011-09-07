Nokia offers to buy Comptel for $370 million
HELSINKI Finnish telecoms network equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it is seeking to buy company Comptel for about 347 million euros ($370 million) to expand its software services business.
MELBOURNE Australia's Takeovers Panel said on Thursday it declined to review claims by brewer SABMiller SAB.L that its target Foster's had made "misleading and deceptive" statements in its results announcement last month.
SABMiller, which has made a A$9.5 billion ($10.1 billion) hostile offer for Foster's, last week applied to the Takeovers Panel to examine Foster's forecasts and net debt calculations.
"The panel concluded there was no reasonable prospect that it would make a declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to the financial objectives statements," the panel said in a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange.
It did have some concerns about Foster's net debt statement, which Foster's had volunteered to clarify, the panel said.
SABMiller is expected to send out its formal offer document this month. ($1 = 0.944 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
SINGAPORE Singapore Telecommunications Ltd confirmed on Thursday it has appointed DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG to handle the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its broadband subsidiary NetLink Trust.
LONDON British insurer Aviva on Thursday announced the sale of a 50 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture Antarius 1 to a unit of French bank Societe Generale for about 425 million pounds ($531.42 million).