MELBOURNE Australia's Takeovers Panel said on Thursday it declined to review claims by brewer SABMiller SAB.L that its target Foster's had made "misleading and deceptive" statements in its results announcement last month.

SABMiller, which has made a A$9.5 billion ($10.1 billion) hostile offer for Foster's, last week applied to the Takeovers Panel to examine Foster's forecasts and net debt calculations.

"The panel concluded there was no reasonable prospect that it would make a declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to the financial objectives statements," the panel said in a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange.

It did have some concerns about Foster's net debt statement, which Foster's had volunteered to clarify, the panel said.

SABMiller is expected to send out its formal offer document this month. ($1 = 0.944 Australian Dollars)

