Global brewer SABMiller SAB.L made an indicative cash offer for Australian group Foster's FGL.AX worth A$9.5 billion ($9.9 billion) in June.

After being rejected by Foster's, SABMiller took its bid, worth A$4.90 per share, directly to Foster's shareholders on August 17, while Foster's continued to reject the approach.

Following is the timetable to be followed for SABMiller's bid for Foster's under Australian takeover rules:

* The bidder has two calendar months to submit an official bid document after going hostile in pursuit of its target. Therefore, SABMiller has until October 17 to submit its official bid document for Foster's.

* The bidder has to lodge its bid document with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, which can take a maximum of 15 days to approve the document. Once the document is lodged with ASIC, it is public.

* Once the bid is approved by ASIC, the bid document, called the "bidder's statement," can be posted to the target's shareholders. The minimum period the offer can stay open is one calendar month after the final posting date.

* The target company has 14 days after the final posting date to put out its "target's statement" in which it can outline its defense arguments against the takeover bid.

* The offer period can be extended if done at least seven day before the end of the current offer period. The offer period cannot stay open for more than 12 months after the final posting date of the bid document.

SABMiller was expected to launch its official bid within days, according to sources close to the situation.

It has said its bid will be reduced by the amount of any Foster's second-half dividend. At its full-year results on August 23, Foster's announced a second-half payout of 13.25 cents to be paid on October 3. ($1 = 0.955 Australian dollar)

(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)